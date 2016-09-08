Hyderabad parents go for breakfast leaving 3 year old child inside locked car

HYDERABAD,Sept8: A three-year-old girl screaming and crying inside a locked car was freed by a crowd in Hyderabad on Wednesday while her parents were allegedly having breakfast at a hotel.

The family was driving to Bengaluru when the parents stopped for breakfast at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The child was sleeping, so they apparently decided to leave her in the car parked outside the eatery.

The little girl woke up to a stifling, empty car and started wailing. Within moments, people noticed the child crying in the backseat of the black car.

In a mobile video, a crowd is seen around the car, rapping on the window and grappling with the door. Some tried to guide her in opening the door, but she wouldn’t stop crying.

Finally, a man forced the door open with a crowbar. Some policemen with walkies-talkies were also at the spot.

The “rescue operation” was still in progress when the child’s parents returned after their meal. The video shows the crowd berating the couple for leaving the toddler alone in a locked car.

The parents tried to defend themselves, saying they didn’t want to wake their daughter. When they failed to gain any sympathy, they drove off.