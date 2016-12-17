Hyderabad police arrest three men for attacking bank manager

Hyderabad,Dec17: Hyderabad police on Friday booked three men for allegedly attacking a bank manager inside the bank.

Branch manager of State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH), Nayapul branch of the city was manhandled and thrashed by three persons identified as Md Saleem, Abdullah and Ahmed all residents of Bahadurpura

The incident was registered at for Mirchowk police station and based on the complainant of SBH city branch manager Suryaprakash police arrested all three accused.

According to the police, on Friday at around 5:30 pm the three accused approached the bank manager and complained that someone has withdrawn Rs 25,000 from their account fraudulently.

The branch manager Suryaprakash directed them to file a police complaint, but the youths got into a heated argument with the bank employee and later attacked him. The trio were accusing bank employees for siphoning the money.

“Salim who works as a car driver had received a call from an unknown person impersonating SBH manager and collected all the confidential details about his account and later siphoned Rs 25,000. After losing money Salim along with two of his friends reached the bank and started accusing the bank manager of theft,” said inspector P Shiva Bhaskar.

The Mirchowk police booked Salim and two other under 353(Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (intimidation), 448 (punishment for trespass) of IPC and taken them into custody for further investigation.