Hyderabad police conduct cafe raids to catch 47 minors watching porn ,parade them in front of media

Hyderabad,Dec15:The Hyderabad police are in soup after they took into custody 47 minors and paraded them in front of the media for watching porn at internet cafes in the Old City on Wednesday. The South Zone wing of the department had conducted raids at various internet cafes wherein they caught red-handed many minors watching pornographic content.

The minors, aged between 10-18 years, were let off after a counselling session in the presence of their parents. However, the police sought help of media persons to publicize its massive drive to ‘curb on cyber offence’, raising eyebrows of many child rights activists.

There are strict laws and guidelines against identities of minors in conflict with law or in vulnerable positions being disclosed.

“A special drive was carried out on cyber cafes under 17 police station limits with a view to curb cyber offences and restrict minors from watching pornographic and objectionable videos and photographs. At least 37 cases have been booked against cyber cafe owners under relevant sections for violating rules,” the South Zone police said.

The team of officials took the minors into custody for a counselling session after Wednesday’s raid. The children were watching porn and also browsing internet websites without parental guidance.

“The teenagers were also watching beheading videos by ISIS and other violent videos in the internet cafes. The drive was aimed at discouraging them from committing crime against women/girls and also wasting their time at cyber cafes,” V Satyanarayana, DCP, South Zone, said.

Satyanarayana was recently in news when a black magician ‘Disco Baba’ was caught dancing in his office chamber.