Hyderabad police constable commits suicide due to family problems

Hyderabad, Nov 23: A police constable was found dead in his quarters here. It is suspected that he committed suicide apparently due to family problems, an officer said.

The incident occurred at the 8th Battalion of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) at Kondapur near the Information Technology hub of Madhapur. P. Vijay Kumar (29) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom on Wednesday morning. He was believed to have committed the suicide on Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Hailing from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, he was deployed at the battalion since 2007. Police suspect that a family feud led to the suicide. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

