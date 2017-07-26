 Hyderabad Police and Excise Officials have arrested Kajal Agarwal’s manager in drug racket case

SIT investigating the Drugs Case so far questioned Puri Jagannadh, Sham K Naidu, Subba Raju, Tarun and are questioning Navdeep today. The case had taken a new twist after the Hyderabad Police and Excise Officials have arrested Kajal Agarwal’s manager, Roni in this case.

SIT Police have taken him into custody. Police have recovered Ganja from Roni’s house. Roni is also the manager for heroines like Lavanya Tripathi and Rashi Khanna. Following the arrest, speculations are on if Kajal Agarwal and the other heroines areÂ also involved in this case.

Charmi and Mumaith Khan are the only heroines involved in the case until now. Happening heroines getting booked will be a big sensation. There are rumours that SIT will be giving out a new set of notices to Tollywood celebrities starting from tomorrow.