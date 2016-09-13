Hyderabad police restricts Cauvery violence media coverage

September 13, 2016 | By :

Hyderabad, Sep 13: Hyderabad Police has issued advisory to all cable TV channels/cable TV network operators over protests in Bengaluru, saying no programme shall be transmitted in the cable service which is likely to incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order.

Managements of all TV channels are requested/advised to adhere to programme code in the interest of maintenance of public order and peace in Hyderabad, the order says.

