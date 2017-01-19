Hyderabad pub and restaurant get civic body red notice for noise

Hyderabad,Jan 19: After residents complained against Playboy Beer Garden for excessive noise, the GHMC has received similar complaints against Autumn Leaf, a restaurant behind Peddamma temple at Jubilee Hills, and the Prost pub located on Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills.

The GHMC has issued a red notice to these two establishments following complaints from the neighbourhood regarding excessive noise. The GHMC has warned the two establishments of seizure if they don’t dab down the noise.

A senior officer from the Hyderabad Mayor’s Office said, “Complaints against Autumn Leaf and Prost was received at the GHMC West Zone office, with regard to sound pollution. The issue is similar to that of Playboy Beer Garden.”

He said the Autumn Leaf restaurant operates in a residential zone; the management has taken a villa on lease and has been operating a commercial unit. When the building permission was granted, it was for residential purposes, he said.

“The Prost pub management responded with an explanation. We are yet to hear from the Autumn Leaf staff. The GHMC can only act on violations with regard to quality of food and building norms. With regard to Playboy Beer Garden, an inspection will be conducted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the GHMC authorities on Wednesday demolished an unauthorised construction at Skypark, a hookah bar, on Road No. 12, Banjara hills. The hookah centre has said to have violated the building permission rules. It had constructed additional rooms that were not part of the plan, officials said.