Hyderabad Rains: Chief Minister monitors situation; NDRF, Army kept on standby

Hyderabad, Sep 24 : With heavy rains causing havoc in the capital and other parts of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered officials to set up control rooms in all the districts to reach out to marooned people with necessary relief.

A team of Army personnel today visited some of the marooned areas in Alwal in Ranga Reddy district to asses the situation.

According to an official statement issued by the CMs office at midnight, a 60-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been kept on the standby in the city for necessary rescue operations.

“Army personnel are also available as and when requested,” the release said.

Some of the low lying areas in Hyderabad are still cut off from the rest of the city, even as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and some NGOs are offering essential food items such as milk towards relief of those affected.

The CM also instructed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent spread of communicable diseases.

According to a senior official of GHMC, Army officials met GHMC Commissioner Janardhan Reddy during the wee hours today and their forces are prepared to swing into action as and when called for.

The district administration of Rangareddy, Khammam, Warangal and Medak besides GHMC have declared holiday for educational institutions today also.

Yesterday, the Telangana government had said that it has kept two choppers ready to move people from low lying areas in the city, if necessary.

Besides, four persons were killed and six others injured in separate rain-related incidents in Medak district yesterday.

According to the weather report issued by the Indian Meteorological Department today, “heavy to very heavy” are likely to occur in isolated places in Telangana.