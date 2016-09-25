Hyderabad Rains: Film stars reach out to flood-hit area

Hyderabad, Sep 25: Film stars joined the army to do their bit in providing food and essential supplies to people in flooded areas in the city.

Four columns of Army have been deployed at Begumpet, Nizampet, Hakimpet and Alwal of Greater Hyderabad. Several colonies have been marooned in these areas on account of heavy rains that have been pounding the city.

With roads and cellars having been flooded, people have been forced to stay indoors resulting in their being deprived of their basic needs like food and water. Some local organisations and civic authorities have been reaching out to as many as they can.

The Movie Artistes’ Association and individual film stars took the initiative to reach out to flood-affected people. MAA president G Rajendra Prasad, vice-president Shivaji Rao and others went to Alwyn colony and distributed food packets and water to people. Actors Rana Daggubati, Navdeep, Manchu Lakshmi and Manchu Manoj also reached out to the victims.

Like they did during the Chennai floods by collecting relief material and sending them to the victims in November last year, Rana Daggubati said the Rama Naidu Film Studios would be open round the clock for people to bring relief material. This would be distributed to various parts of the city by film stars.

Both Navdeep and Rana were instrumental in sending relief to Chennai last year. In a tweet intended to spur other film stars to chip in, Navdeep said the word `big’ would mean nothing if it was not used before the `heart’.

Navdeep said water and food packets were distributed at Malkajgiri, Alwal, A S Rao Nagar, Kukatpally , Madhapur, Jawaharnagar and Secunderabad. In phase 2, new or used blankets, rugs, bedsheets, clothes, footwear and non-perishable food items like biscuits and rusk would be distributed, he said.