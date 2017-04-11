Hyderabad restaurant brawl over Rs130 tip results in death of one waiter at Kanchanbagh
HYDERABAD,April11:: A brawl between two restaurant workers over sharing tips resulted in the death of one of them at Kanchanbagh on Monday morning.
The deceased, Raju, 25, of Maharashtra, was working as a waiter at Spice Bawarchi restaurant at Hafeez Baba Nagar, Kanchanbagh and the culprit, Kamal alias Kamlesh, a native of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, was the cook of the restaurant for the past 10 days. Raju joined the restaurant three days ago as a waiter.
Everyday , after work, Raju sleeps either at the Nampally railway station or Public Gardens and Kamlesh sleeps at the restaurant. It was a routine practise for Raju, Kamlesh and other workers to share tips given by customers, Kanchanbagh inspector N Shankar said.
Hyderabad: Man beaten to death allegedly for Rs 130 as he could not pay back the borrowed amount says police, case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/BJUBnaWiwZ
— ANI (@ANI_news) April 11, 2017