Hyderabad: Sex racket busted, three including Russian rescued

Hyderabad, Jan 12: A sex racket was busted here with the arrest of three accused and three women including a Russian “rescued”, police said on Friday.

The other two “victims” were from Delhi and West Bengal, police said.

The victims were rescued during the raids conducted on two houses in posh Banjara Hills on Thursday.

The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force also seized Rs 40,000 cash, six mobile phones and a passport.

Police arrested three accused including a woman who were running the brothel houses while the fourth accused is absconding.

According to police, Kurian Tharayil Jacob, a real estate businessman, is the main accused.

He along with Yamala Mery, a native of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar Mandal of Bihar, were running the brothel houses.

Jacob was arrested on same charges in 2011 but he continued his activities after coming out of jail. The accused had hired two houses on Road Number 12, Banjara Hills to run the prostitution racket.

Jacob used to bring the female sex workers from Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and also Russia on agreement for payment of Rs 16,000 per day. Mery and Pankaj used to bring customers.