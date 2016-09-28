Hyderabad : Shocked over friend’s death in accident, youth commits suicide

Hyderabad, Sep 28 : A youth committed suicide after his childhood friend died before his eyes in a road accident here on Wednesday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of the day near Moosapet in Kukatpally when the two friends , who were on a motorbike, met with an accident.

G. Harikrishna, a software engineer, died on the spot when a truck hit the two-wheeler. K. Ramesh, who was driving the bike, survived the accident but could not overcome the shock of his friend’s death. He went to a nearby area, Bharat Nagar, and committed suicide.

Ramesh’s body was found on a railway track. Police said he apparently jumped before a train to end his life.

The youth, both in their 20s, hail from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and had been living together in a hostel in Kukatpally.

Harikrishna had returned from Malaysia a few days ago and was working with a software company. Ramesh was an employee of a private firm.

The incident plunged the two families into gloom.