Hyderabad student commits suicide after harassment by school authorities for school fees

Hyderabad ,Jan 7:A class 9 student allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad after being harassed by school authorities for failing to pay the fees for two consecutive months. The incident took place on 4 January.

According to a report in NDTV, Mirza Salman Baig, a student at Ifham Talent School was allegedly humiliated for not paying fees.

They “pulled his pants down and made him sit with much younger boys,” alleges Basheer, Baig’s brother, in the report.

The deceased’s family informed the police that due of demonetisation, they couldn’t pay their son’s school fees for two months. The school management, reportedly, didn’t respond to the family’s pleas.

Baig’s friends said that he wept and said he would never return to school again.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered and the school principal, Khaja Zainulabedin, has been arrested.

On the other hand, the school management has denied harassing the teen stating personal reasons may have driven the teen to take such a step