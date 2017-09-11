Hyderabad: Teacher forces 11-year-old girl to stand inside boys’ toilet for not wearing proper uniform

Hyderabad/Telangana, September 11: Yet another another outrageous incident took place at a school in Hyderabad. A 11-year-old girl was compelled to stand inside the boy’s toilet as a punishment for not wearing proper uniform. The incident took place in Rao’s High School near BHEL area.

Speaking to ANI, the victim said, “When I was walking up to my class room; my PT teacher stopped me and inquired about my uniform. I told the truth that my mother washed it so I could not wear the uniform. I also tried to explain that my parents have written a note in my school diary for the excuse. But she did not listen to me and continued to shout. She later pulled me to the boys’ toilet and made me stand there.”

“Std. IV students saw me and laughed. After sometime, my PT teacher allowed me to go back to the class and asked to not repeat the mistake. Later, she discussed the matter with other teachers too. I have decided that I won’t go back to the school,” she added. Following the incident, several child rights activists have demanded to register a case against the school under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)