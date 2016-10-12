Hyderabad techie Aditya Shrivastava goes missing in Bengaluru

BENGALURU,Oct12: A Hyderabad based techie, Aditya Shrivastava has gone gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Bengaluru since Monday night. The 31-year old was here to attend a business meeting for three to four days.

According to Antara Chatterjee, she lost contact of Aditya before he was to board a bus to Hyderabad at around 9.30 pm. In her Facebook post she said that he had last texted his fiance Kritika Saxena around 9.12 pm on Monday, saying that he would be receiving her from the airport.

“He told Kritika, I am just leaving Bengaluru and my battery is running low and would meet you on Tuesday. But later on, his phone got switched off and we made attempts to trace him it went in vein. He was last traced around 9.58pm near Bellandur in Bengaluru.” she wrote.

Speaking to Express, Kaggalipura police said that a complaint has been registered. “We are attempting to track his phone and checking CCTV footage for leads. He had booked a bus on Red Bus mobile application for Monday night but might have had to cancel it as he wanted to reach Hyderabad early. We are checking whether he travelled in the same bus or a different one.” the police said.

Facebook post

Antara in her Facebook posted, “Aditya Shrivastava, a dear friend has been missing since Oct 10th. He last spoke to his fiance, Kritika Saxena at 9.12 pm and last phone trace has been at 9.58pm in Bellandur, Bangalore. He was to board a bus from Bangalore around 9.30 pm and reach Hyderabad on early morning of Oct 11th. He was wearing brown pants and a bluish grey tshirt. We are working with local police and authorities in both cities but need help from everyone possible.

If you know anyone who can help us, or have seen him please get in touch on 9920988839 (Antara Chatterjee) or 9833910618 (Swati

Khandelwal) Please share this and tag any and everyone who may be able to help. Thank you.”

Missing complaints have been registered also with the Hyderabad police and Kaggalipura police station in Bengaluru and efforts are being made to track Adithya.