Hyderabad teen jumps off building after being beaten up by Vice-Principal,lectures
Hyderabad,India,September 13 : Recent Police reports says, a class XII student of a private college in Hyderabad Meerpet jumped off the fifth floor of his residential building after the student is allegedly beaten up by the vice principal and two lectures of his college, on Tuesday
According to reports, a police official stated that the incident in the college stated that the 17 years old student had written a abusive comment about his girl student of his college on a bench after which the two lecturers took him to the vice president’s chamber on Monday, who allegedly hit him and asked him to bring his parents to the college
Following a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code – voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or any means – and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act against the vice-principal and the two lecturers. However, no one has been arrested so far.