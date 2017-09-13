Hyderabad teen jumps off building after being beaten up by Vice-Principal,lectures

Hyderabad,India,September 13 : Recent Police reports says, a class XII student of a private college in Hyderabad Meerpet jumped off the fifth floor of his residential building after the student is allegedly beaten up by the vice principal and two lectures of his college, on Tuesday

According to reports, a police official stated that the incident in the college stated that the 17 years old student had written a abusive comment about his girl student of his college on a bench after which the two lecturers took him to the vice president’s chamber on Monday, who allegedly hit him and asked him to bring his parents to the college

The vice-principal also allegedly threatened to give the boy a transfer certificate and throw him out of college for such behaviour, the police said.

Meanwhile When the Boy returned home, he called his father and told him taht he was beaten up by the vice – principal and two faculty members of the college and hence he is ending his life,

He jumped from the residential building he survived and sustained fractures in his legs and was hospitalised ” said Meerpet police station Inspector NC Rangaswamy.

The police say that the boy was so frightened that his father may scold him over his behaviour that he jumped from the building.