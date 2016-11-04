Hyderabad twins raped for a year by neighbour and son

HYDERABAD,Nov4:In a bizarre case of sexual assault, two minor identical twin girls were raped for months by their neighbours with support from girls’ mother.

The assaults in Mailardevpallyon the southern fringes of the city has sent shock waves through the locality after police said that Jaffar, 40, and his minor son allegedly raped the two sisters with support from the twins’ mother over the past one year.

Unable to bear the tortu re, one of the twin sisters, now studying in Class IV shared her ordeal with a local teacher, who in turn alerted an NGO working for child rights.

The NGO took up the issue with the deputy commissioner of police (Shamshabad) PV Padmaja and on Thursday police swung into action, rescued the victims and began investigations. “It is a case of rape and both the sisters were victimised and accordingly a case has been registered under 376 (Rape), 370 (trafficking of persons) of IPC and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said DCP Padmaja. The twins originally hail from Nepal but are settled in Hyderabad with their father working as a clerk in a private company. The charge of trafficking was registered keeping in view the nvolvement of a victims’ family member, who allowed the father-son duo to abuse the girls in exchange for money.

Police took Jaffar and the family member into custody, while his son was shifted to a children’s home and will be produced before a juvenile court.

“We are still talking to the victims. Since they are very young, they are unable to express how they were victimised and for how long they were subjected to such torture,” police said.