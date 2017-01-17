Hyderabad University has ‘imprisoned’ memories of my son, says Radhika Vemula

Hyderabad, Jan 17: Radhika Vemula, who has been appealing for support seeking justice for her son Rohith Vemula which in turn has spiraled into a movement in the last one year, on Tuesday, said the University of Hyderabad authorities have ‘imprisoned’ the bust and stupa erected in memory of her son inside the campus by not letting anyone enter the campus on his first death anniversary.
Before heading to the university, and while speaking at another event in the city, she said: “When I go to the university, I want to see the statue of my son. Please come with me and support me in getting inside”.
