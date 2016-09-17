Hyderabad University student commits suicide

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) A student of University of Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his hostel room on the campus on Saturday, police said.

N.Praveen, a student of first year Master of Fine Arts, was found hanging in his room L 204.

Other students in the hostel alerted Resident Medical Officer (RMO), who got Praveen shifted to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was shifted to government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Police said no suicide note was found in Praveen’s room.

“The reasons behind Praveen’s death are not yet known. We are investigating,” a police officer at Gachibowli police station said.

Praveen hailed from Shadnagar town in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. He had taken admission into the university two months ago.

In January, Rohith Vemula, a Dalit research scholar, had committed suicide by hanging in a hostel room, due to alleged caste discrimination by the university authorities.

The incident had triggered widespread protests in universities across the country.

