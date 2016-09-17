Hyderabad varsity student commits suicide due to ‘depression’

Hyderabad, Sep 17 : A student of the University of Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide on Saturday apparently due to depression, police said.

Nelli Praveen Kumar, a student of first year Master of Fine Arts, was found hanging in his hostel room (L Hostel-204).

Praveen’s roommate found him hanging around 4.15 a.m.

He alerted other students, who informed university medical officer. Praveen was taken to health centre on the campus and later to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was shifted to government-run Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) Karthikeya Sharma said no suicide note was found but two handwritten notes recovered from Praveen’s room indicated that he took the extreme step due to depression.

The student wrote how he feels unhappy and helpless over not doing well in studies.

“I can’t understand why I can’t do anything and why I am afraid,” Praveen wrote in Telugu.

“There are many people who are uneducated but are happy. I don’t know why I can’t live,” he further wrote.

The DCP said the handwritten notes were sent for forensic examination.

Praveen hailed from Shadnagar town in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. He had taken admission into the university two months ago.

“The police are investigating the matter. The university officials and faculty members are in touch with his close friends and family,” said a statement from the university.

“The university deeply condoles the untimely, tragic death of Nelli Praveen Kumar. The Department of Fine Arts held a condolence meeting this morning,” it added.

In January, Rohith Vemula, a Dalit research scholar, committed suicide by hanging in a hostel room, due to alleged caste discrimination by the university authorities.

The incident had triggered unrest on the campus and led to widespread protests in universities across the country.