Hyderabad: Wife murders man over phone call quarrel, burns herself to death

Hyderabad, Feb 13: A quarrel between a couple over an incoming call on the husband’s mobile phone led to the murder of the husband in Parigi.

After the murder, the wife committed suicide on Saturday night. Savitri set ablaze her drunk husband Jangaiah and burnt herself to death after that.

The couple had got married a year ago. It was the third marriage for both.

Police said that Barlapalli Jangaiah, 45, was a construction worker from Angadi Chittampally village in Pudur mandal of Vikarabad district.

After his wives from two marriages died of ill health, he married Barlapalli Sumitra a year ago from a neighbouring village. Sumitra, who was earlier married twice, had separated from both her husbands.

After the marriage, she and her 17-year-old daughter from her second marriage were staying with Jangaiah. Three months ago, she gave birth to a boy.

Both of them were working as construction workers, while her daughter was staying at home as she was mentally ill.

On Saturday evening, Jangaiah came home drunk and slept. While sleeping he got a call allegedly from an unknown woman. He went aside and answered the call.

When he returned Savitri questioned him about the caller. But he did not answer and diverted the topic.

Suspecting that he was having an affair she picked up an argument with Jangaiah. They quarrelled for an hour after which he slept.

Angered at this, Savitri poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze. Jangaiah ran out shouting loudly and collapsed on the verandah.

Thinking that he had died, Savitri also ran inside and burnt herself. Her daughter said that Savitri locked herself in a room when the incident happened.

Jangaiah’s younger brother Raju, who stays next door, rushed to the spot and took them to hospital.

“The couple suffered around 90 per cent burns and died while undergoing treatment,” police said. Based on Raju’s complaint, police registered a case. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.