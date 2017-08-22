Hyderabad Woman fights for last 3 months to bring her deceased husband's body from Saudi Arabia.

Hyderabad/August 22: A woman from Hyderabad, is fighting to get back the body of her husband who died due to breathing problems three months ago in Riyad, Saudi Arabia.

As per the reports, Markili Pochaiah a 48 years old family man who went to Riyad, three-years ago. Being the only earning member of the family Markili Pochaiah to worked as ward-boy in a private hospital. He died due to breathing problem on June 3, 2017.

Markili Pochaiah is a native of medal district in Boorugupally village. He was survived by his wife, along with two sons and two daughters.

As the agriculture, he had in his native became not worthy enough, he went to Saudi, to earn money for children’s education. But he was having a persistent breathing problem and he was planning to come back in December, Markili, wife of the deceased said.

While talking to media in their attempt to get back her husband’s body, she said that they did not know what to do and whom to seek help. One of the people from her village took her to the district collector, where we gave a letter appealing to help us in bringing back her husbands body.

Collector assured them that the body will come in 20 days. Markili, Pochaiah”s wife also stated that one of the villagers, who are helping them with the situation said, “I read in the paper that they have not received the body and it’s been three months. They belong to the Schedule caste community. They approached MLA and also the collector but they did not take interest in bringing back the body.”

The family also wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, asking for her help to bring the body.