Hyderabad woman walks off nonchalantly after causing barrage of accidents as she jaywalks the road

Hyderabad, Feb6: Rash driving and flouting traffic rules costs a lot of lives in India due to road accidents across cities. Horrifying incidents similar to a hit and run accident in Delhi that killed a boy have triggered outrage for long, and the apathy of people when it comes to helping the victims has also been shocking.

But a viral video from Hyderabad has people talking since it shows a woman jaywalking in the middle of the road without concern for the approaching vehicles, eventually causing an accident. As vehicles can be seen tumbling around her, the woman just looks back once and keeps walking as if nothing has happened.

The video has been shared several times on the social media as people are left shocked by the woman’s devil may care attitude after causing a terrible accident, since she didn’t even bother to check who got hurt.