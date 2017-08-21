Hyderabadi cigarette thieves flee with cigarettes worth Rs 4 crore

Hyderabad,August21: In what seems like a scene straight from a movie, a gang of men robbed a container truck and fled with cigarettes worth Rs 4 crore on Sunday morning. The truck (KA 2 AD 1220), was transporting cigarettes from Musheerabad to Tirupati.

The driver, Akhilesh Yadav, 27, a native of Bihar, was employed by a company called Coastal Roadlines. He started out on Saturday at 10.30 pm. As he reached the Outer Ring Road early on Sunday morning, two TATA Sumos and a lorry started tailing him and eventually halted his truck near Pedda Amberpet.

About 30 men approached the truck. Eight of them got on board and assaulted the driver, tied him up and one of them drove the truck, said Inspector J. Narender Goud of the Hayathnagar police.

After driving for about half an hour, Akhilesh was taken to a forested area, and held there for another hour while the cigarette load was transferred. The robbers then left, abandoning him and his lorry. He managed to untie and reached the main road and contacted the police.

Police is examining the CCTV footage along the route. “The video is blurry and we are enhancing it to get information about the heist,” Mr Goud said.