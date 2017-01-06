Hydraulic failure: Bengaluru-Delhi SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing

New Delhi, January 6: Bengaluru-Delhi SpiceJet flight 136 makes an emergency landing at Delhi Indira Gandhi International airport due to hydraulic failure on Friday.

The airport officials said the flight landed under emergency conditions.

“SpiceJet flight SG 136, Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” the statement said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)