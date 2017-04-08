Hyundai Creta launched in India costing Rs 9.28 Lakh

New Delhi, April08:The 2017 Hyundai Creta has been launched in India and prices start at ₹ 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company also announced the addition of the Executive variant ‘E+’ in 1.4 Litre Diesel and SX+ Dual Tone trim in 1.6 litre petrol and 1.6 litre diesel portfolio. Hyundai has made a few updates in order to make it more appealing to customers who are looking to buy an SUV under ₹ 20 lakh.

The Creta has proved to be best-seller for Hyundai India and has been around in the market for a little under two years. The new 2017 Creta comes in the SX+ Dual Tone trims that offer Piano Black finish roof top and a sporty black spoiler. The dual tone exterior will be available in two body color combinations: white and black and red and black. We’ve already seen this two-tone paint job on the  first anniversary model that Hyundai launched last year.

2017 Hyundai Creta Variant Prices: (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Variant 1.6 litre Petrol 1.4 litre Diesel 1.6 litre Diesel
E ₹ 9,28,547  –
E+ ₹ 9,99,900 ₹ 9,99,900  –
S  – ₹ 11,33,808  –
S+  – ₹ 12,24,488  –
S+ AT  – ₹ 13,70,288
SX ₹ 12,50,337
SX+ ₹ 11,97,393 ₹ 13,50,245
SX+ SE ₹ 13,88,291
SX+ AT ₹ 12,99,914 ₹ 14,56,615
SX+ (Dual Tone)
SX (O)  –

The Hyundai Creta also gets a slightly sportier interior package as an option on the top spec variants. Apart from the beige leather seats, buyers will now be able to opt for a black and red, two tone leather package too with an all black dashboard.

hyundai creta cabin

2017 Hyundai Creta Cabin

The updated 2017 Hyundai Creta now comes with smartphone connectivity with a 7-inch Audio Video Navigation – Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The touchscreen also supports a rear parking camera. The Creta continues to get features like the LED daytime running lights, 17 inch diamond cut wheels and LED tail lamps.

Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Creta has set a new benchmark in the SUV segment with class-leading features and unmatched performance and we are proud of its successful journey. Hyundai is a Customer Centric brand and strives to deliver new values to its customers with advanced products and convenient services. The evolving market dynamics and rising customer aspirations, enthuses us to provide a wider spectrum of choice for the customers and enhance their Hyundai Experience. Basis of customer feedback and demand, we have introduced new variants in Creta.”

