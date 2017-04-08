Hyundai Creta launched in India costing Rs 9.28 Lakh

New Delhi, April08:The 2017 Hyundai Creta has been launched in India and prices start at ₹ 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company also announced the addition of the Executive variant ‘E+’ in 1.4 Litre Diesel and SX+ Dual Tone trim in 1.6 litre petrol and 1.6 litre diesel portfolio. Hyundai has made a few updates in order to make it more appealing to customers who are looking to buy an SUV under ₹ 20 lakh.

The Creta has proved to be best-seller for Hyundai India and has been around in the market for a little under two years. The new 2017 Creta comes in the SX+ Dual Tone trims that offer Piano Black finish roof top and a sporty black spoiler. The dual tone exterior will be available in two body color combinations: white and black and red and black. We’ve already seen this two-tone paint job on the first anniversary model that Hyundai launched last year.

2017 Hyundai Creta Variant Prices: (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

Variant 1.6 litre Petrol 1.4 litre Diesel 1.6 litre Diesel E ₹ 9,28,547 – – E+ ₹ 9,99,900 ₹ 9,99,900 – S – ₹ 11,33,808 – S+ – ₹ 12,24,488 – S+ AT – – ₹ 13,70,288 SX – – ₹ 12,50,337 SX+ ₹ 11,97,393 – ₹ 13,50,245 SX+ SE – – ₹ 13,88,291 SX+ AT ₹ 12,99,914 – ₹ 14,56,615 SX+ (Dual Tone) – – SX (O) – – –

The Hyundai Creta also gets a slightly sportier interior package as an option on the top spec variants. Apart from the beige leather seats, buyers will now be able to opt for a black and red, two tone leather package too with an all black dashboard.

2017 Hyundai Creta Cabin

The updated 2017 Hyundai Creta now comes with smartphone connectivity with a 7-inch Audio Video Navigation – Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The touchscreen also supports a rear parking camera. The Creta continues to get features like the LED daytime running lights, 17 inch diamond cut wheels and LED tail lamps.

Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Creta has set a new benchmark in the SUV segment with class-leading features and unmatched performance and we are proud of its successful journey. Hyundai is a Customer Centric brand and strives to deliver new values to its customers with advanced products and convenient services. The evolving market dynamics and rising customer aspirations, enthuses us to provide a wider spectrum of choice for the customers and enhance their Hyundai Experience. Basis of customer feedback and demand, we have introduced new variants in Creta.”