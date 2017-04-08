Hyundai Creta launched in India costing Rs 9.28 Lakh
New Delhi, April08:The 2017 Hyundai Creta has been launched in India and prices start at ₹ 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company also announced the addition of the Executive variant ‘E+’ in 1.4 Litre Diesel and SX+ Dual Tone trim in 1.6 litre petrol and 1.6 litre diesel portfolio. Hyundai has made a few updates in order to make it more appealing to customers who are looking to buy an SUV under ₹ 20 lakh.
The Creta has proved to be best-seller for Hyundai India and has been around in the market for a little under two years. The new 2017 Creta comes in the SX+ Dual Tone trims that offer Piano Black finish roof top and a sporty black spoiler. The dual tone exterior will be available in two body color combinations: white and black and red and black. We’ve already seen this two-tone paint job on the first anniversary model that Hyundai launched last year.
2017 Hyundai Creta Variant Prices: (Ex-Showroom Delhi)
|Variant
|1.6 litre Petrol
|1.4 litre Diesel
|1.6 litre Diesel
|E
|₹ 9,28,547
|–
|–
|E+
|₹ 9,99,900
|₹ 9,99,900
|–
|S
|–
|₹ 11,33,808
|–
|S+
|–
|₹ 12,24,488
|–
|S+ AT
|–
|–
|₹ 13,70,288
|SX
|–
|–
|₹ 12,50,337
|SX+
|₹ 11,97,393
|–
|₹ 13,50,245
|SX+ SE
|–
|–
|₹ 13,88,291
|SX+ AT
|₹ 12,99,914
|–
|₹ 14,56,615
|SX+ (Dual Tone)
|–
|–
|SX (O)
|–
|–
|–
The Hyundai Creta also gets a slightly sportier interior package as an option on the top spec variants. Apart from the beige leather seats, buyers will now be able to opt for a black and red, two tone leather package too with an all black dashboard.
The updated 2017 Hyundai Creta now comes with smartphone connectivity with a 7-inch Audio Video Navigation – Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The touchscreen also supports a rear parking camera. The Creta continues to get features like the LED daytime running lights, 17 inch diamond cut wheels and LED tail lamps.
Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Creta has set a new benchmark in the SUV segment with class-leading features and unmatched performance and we are proud of its successful journey. Hyundai is a Customer Centric brand and strives to deliver new values to its customers with advanced products and convenient services. The evolving market dynamics and rising customer aspirations, enthuses us to provide a wider spectrum of choice for the customers and enhance their Hyundai Experience. Basis of customer feedback and demand, we have introduced new variants in Creta.”