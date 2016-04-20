Hyundai Creta Petrol Automatic Launched; Priced at 12.86 Lakh

Adding a new variant to the extremely successful Creta, Hyundai India has silently launched the new Creta petrol automatic version in the country, priced at 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new petrol automatic trim is available on the top-end SX+ variant and comes loaded with all the bells and whistles on offer. Until now, the automatic transmission was offered only on the top-end Creta diesel. The automaker has also commenced accepting bookings for the Creta petrol automatic at dealerships across the country.

Like its diesel derivative, the Hyundai Creta petrol automatic will also come with a 6-speed torque converter transmission unit that is paired to the 1.6-litre engine. The motor which also powers the Verna sedan in Hyundai’s lineup is capable of producing 122bhp of power and 154Nm of torque. This makes the Creta, the only petrol automatic offering in the segment, which could change once the Honda BR-V arrives next month. That said, the Creta’s closest competition comes from the Ford EcoSport, which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a 6-speed DCT transmission.

The Hyundai Creta currently commands half of the sales in the segment and its overwhelming popularity has only prompted the South Korean manufacturer to increase production of its highly popular offering, in a bid to reduce the extensive waiting periods. The Creta petrol automatic will appeal to a certain set of customers that are looking for convenient driving, especially within city limits. Several dealerships across the country have conveyed a minimum waiting period of 45 days on the Creta petrol AT.

The Hyundai Creta petrol SX+ AT comes loaded with loaded with goodies including push-button start, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Aux and USB connectivity, diamond cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 60:40 split rear seat and a lot more. Capitalizing on the growing interest for automatic cars, it is believed that Hyundai is also readying a diesel automatic variant on the S+ trim, which will command a significantly cheaper price tag compared to SX+ AT version.