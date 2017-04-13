Hyundai Eon Sports edition launched at INR 3.88 lakhs

NewDelhi,April13:Hyundai Motors India has officially launched the Hyundai Eon Sports edition. This new model gets three outstanding features over the standard model and is priced from INR 3.88 lakhs to INR 4.14 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Side body moulding and sporty silver colored roof rails are the only changes made to the exterior, however it is its interior makeup that set the Hyundai Eon Sports edition apart. Hyundai has added a 6.2” touchscreen infotainment system with Phone Link to the Hyundai Eon Sports edition to differentiate it from its regular models.

This new infotainment system comes with phone link and also features music system supported by two speakers located in door panels. There are no controls on steering wheel while rest of the interior makeup remains unchanged.

Hyundai Eon Sports edition is available on Era+ and Magna+ variants and gets powered by a 0.8 liter iRDE three cylinder petrol engine offering 56 PS power at 5,500 rpm and 74.53 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission, offering impressive mileage of 21.1kmpl.

Hyundai Eon is otherwise available in 6 trim levels that include D-Lite, D-Lite+, Era+, Magna+, Sportz+ and Magna+ (O) which are offered in color options of Sleek Silver, Star Dust, Pristine Blue and Red Passion.