Hyundai i20 AT launched in India

Mumbai, Sep 10: While the Hyundai has gone in for a quiet launch of the Hyundai i20 AT priced at Rs. 9.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), both the premium pricing and the transmission options have raised a few eyebrows.

Under the hood is the new dual VTVT, 1,368 cc, 1.4-litre petrol engine that churns out a 100 bhp, while its older version, the 1,396 cc, VTVT motor is used by the Verna. The new gearbox option for the i20 is the 4-speed torque converter, which the engine gets mated to.

Hyundai also intends to manufacture the i20 AT only for exports and not for the domestic market. Hence, Hyundai has launched the i20 AT for the Indian market only in the mid-spec trim Magna. This, along with the engine-gearbox option, has come in as a disappointment to the buyers. The price too is considered steep for the engine-gearbox option offered in the i20 AT.

Despite the steep premium pricing, a lot of the equipment have also been withheld. This includes the touchscreen infotainment system, while also getting an audio system. Still, it loses alloy wheels, parking camera and automatic climate climate control, while getting dual airbags as standard.

However, it could be understood that the steep premium pricing is due to the 1,368 cc engine that loses out on the benefits available to small cars, as they are available only to the sub-4meter, 1.2-litre engine powered hatchbacks or lower.

Similarly, the Volkswagen Polo GT is priced higher than the i20 AT Car, while the Baleno CVT and the Jazz CVT are priced significantly lower than the Hyundai automatic hatch