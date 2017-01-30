Hyundai to launch the all new Grand i10 Prime in India

New Delhi, Jan 30:According to our sources, Hyundai will launch the all new Grand i10 in India most likely by March.The all new Hyundai Grand i10 will be called the Grand i10 Prime and will give life to the popular i10 range in India. Hyundai showcased the all new Grand i10 at the Paris Motor Show 2016.

Price:

We expect the Grand i10 Prime to come for a price of Rs 4.5 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi)- Rs 9 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).

Hyundai Grand i10

Engine:

The all new Hyundai Grand i10 will come with a 1.2-litre diesel engine available with a 5-speed manual transmission. Moreover, reports suggest that the new Grand i10 will continue to come with the 1.2 litre petrol engine.

Features:

The new Grand i10 Prime will come with two new safety technologies, Lane Departure Warning System and Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) forming the Driver Assist Pack. Moreover, the all new Grand i10 will also get a new 14″ steel wheels and wheel covers, rear spoiler with integrated brake light, electric front windows and remote central locking as standard. The interior of the all new Grand i10 features a new Black cloth interior. with grey dashboard insert.

The new Grand i10 will come with a new cascading grille, redesigned front bumper and updated LED Daytime Running Lights in the front. At the rear, the new Grand i10 is characterised by an evolved bumper design with a black inlay and round fog lights and refreshed rear lights with a darker housing for a aggressive look.

Color:

The upcoming Grand i10 will be available in six color options- Morning Blue, Polar White, Aqua Sparkling, Iced Coffee, Sleek Sliver and Star Dust.