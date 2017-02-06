Hyundai launches all new 2017 Grand i10.

New Delhi, Feb 6: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter, today launched The New 2017 Grand i10.

New 2017 Grand i10 powered with 1.2 L Petrol and New Bigger & Powerful 1.2L Diesel Engine Over 5.5 Lakh cars sold in domestic and international markets in 3 years. Sporty Styling, Advanced Hi-Tech Imagery, High On Safety And Convenience, A combination of Power Packed Performance and Fuel Efficiency.

The changing market trends and rising customer aspirations has always been the key driving force at Hyundai Motor India. Considering the evolving market dynamics and customer voice, Hyundai Motor India proudly presents the New Bold & Stylish 2017Grand i10. Redefined exterior styling, Hi-tech Features and improved performance and Fuel Efficiency are the key highlights of The New 2017 Grand i10. The New 2017 Grand i10 is specially crafted for aspirational customer who lives high on social status, follows modern tradition & values and is above stereotyped thinking. New Avatar of Grand i10 is a perfect combination of Performance and Fuel efficiency. The New 1.2L DSL Engine & Petrol 1.2 L are much more refined, responsive and easy to drive.

Speaking at the launch of New 2017 Grand i10, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Grand i10 is a phenomenal product. It is an aspirational car that has won the hearts of its customers across the globe and has become a landmark product in HMIL’s growth story. Over 5.5 lac units of Made in India Grand i10 have been sold in India and world markets which show strong brand admiration. The launch of The New 2017 Grand i10 will create new benchmark for the segment by offering enhanced Modern Premium Hyundai Experience to the aspirational customers.”

Sporty Styling

The exterior projects Bold, Sporty and Dynamic Styling while the interiors echo generous flair of Comfort, Luxury and Hi-tech appeal. The New 2017 Grand i10 comes with many design refinements and projects Hyundai’s new design identity with the Cascade Design Front Grille and Aerodynamic Profile, characterized by signature Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language which gives The New 2017 Grand i10, a curved natural flowing line.

In the front, the New 2017 Grand i10 features new radiator grille design, redesigned new bumper and new LED DRLs (daytime running lights) to give the front more bold and sporty look. On the rear, New 2017 Grand i10 comes with Dual Tone bumper lending a Bold & Sporty appeal, along with aesthetically incorporated reflectors. Also, in the front, Air Curtain has been added which will be Segment First. Design of Diamond Cut Alloys and wheel covers has been refreshed to boost the Sporty Quotient while the side body moulding has become sleeker, thus offering a fresh profile to the New 2017 Grand i10.

Key Design Features (Front/Side/Rear)

Aerodynamic and Sporty Profile

Cascade Design Grille – Bold New Design Identity

LED DRLs – Hi-Tech Appeal

Dual Tone Rear Bumper with reflectors – Bold & Sporty Appeal

Newly designed Sporty Diamond Cut Alloys

Newly designed Wheel Cover

Front Air Curtains (for better aerodynamic stability)

Sleek Waistline Molding

Superior Performance

Engine Power Torque Fuel Efficiency

1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol 83 PS power @ 6,000 RPM 11.6 KGM torque @ 4,000 RPM 19.77 KMPL (MT) and

17.49 KMPL (AT)

1.2L U2 CRDI Diesel 75 PS power @4,000 RPM 19.4 KGM torque @ 1,750 ~ 2,250 RPM 24.95 KMPL

The superior driving performance and dynamics makes The New 2017 Grand i10 a driver’s delight by offering him choice of efficient and advanced powertrain.

The proven 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol generates 83 PS power @ 6,000 RPM and 11.6 KGM torque @ 4,000 RPM and delivers improved fuel efficiency. The New 1.2L U2 Diesel engine is now bigger and more powerful and generates 75 PS of power @ 4,000 RPM with 19.4 KGM of torque @ 1,750 ~ 2,250 RPM and yet improved mileage. Moreover, measures like Alternator Management System help improve fuel efficiency while Air Curtain helps improve Aerodynamics and Reduced NVH and also boost fuel efficiency.

Interior of new 2017 Grand i10 depict a modern and high-tech driver oriented design that is optimized for intuitive control, high quality fit and finish offers advanced technology features. The contemporary interior design integrates premium material. The New 2017 Grand i10 offers the advanced and large 7.0 touch screen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link thus guarantee seamless connectivity together with Smartphone navigation interface and dedicated Voice recognition button on steering wheel for Advanced Hi-tech appeal and safe driving experience.

Key Features:

7.0 Touch Screen Audio Video System with smart phone connectivity (Apple Car play, Android Auto, Mirror Link, Smartphone Navigation)

Voice Recognition and Navigation Support for more convenient and safe driving experience

High on Safety And Convenience

With thoughtfully designed interiors and ergonomically designed controls the new 2017 Grand i10 is sure to deliver an enhanced driving experience. The new 2017 Grand i10 offers advanced safety with features like Rear Parking Assist System with Dual Airbags, ABS, Reverse Parking Sensors and newly introduced Rear Parking Camera with display on 7.0 Touch Screen. Newly introduced Fully Automatic temperature Control along with Rear AC vents further adds to customers’ convenience. 2 years unlimited Kilometre warranty for complete peace of mind of customers.

Key features:

Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)

Rear AC vent – Segment Best*

Rear Defogger

Cooled Glove Box

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Tilt Steering

Smart key with push button start

Rear Parking Camera and sensors