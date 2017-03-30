Hyundai launches Creta with new features

South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motor Company is a created a huge market in India within a short while.

The Hyundai Creta has been launched in Indian Auto market almost two years ago.

The Brand now popular with the urban SUV buyer in the country which is evident from the sales figures. In January 2017, the SUV sold 7,918 units as opposed to the competition which is less than six times in sales over the same month.

Now, the Korean carmaker has also added another version to the Creta which minor changes to the exterior and to the infotainment system.

The update will not see any mechanical changes to the car and will be more focused on giving the Creta’s looks an update. One of the major updates the Creta is set to receive is a new 7.0-inch touchscreen that will be present in other variants of the Creta as well.

Hyundai had given the Creta a cosmetic upgrade last year on its first year anniversary and the new update will be along similar lines.

The petrol version of the Hyundai Creta has priced at Rs 12.33 lakh while the variant offered with a diesel engine comes with a price tag of Rs 13.88 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Changes on the SUV include a dual-tone exterior colour option which a blackened out roof and new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. These updates were not available in any other variants except the SX+ automatic trims, however, this will now be available in the SX+ trim which has a manual transmission.

The performance figures from the 1.6-liter petrol and the 1.6-liter diesel engine remain unchanged. The petrol motor generates 122 hp of power at 6,400 rpm and 151 Nm of torque at 4,850 rpm while the diesel unit produces 127 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 260 Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm to 2,750 rpm. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Other changes on the Hyundai Creta SX+ dual tone variants include integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the 7-inch infotainment system. Other changes on the inside include a dual tone red and gray colored fabric seats.

With the introduction of the new Hyundai Creta SX+ dual-tone version, the company has also made available another option for potential customers looking for a manual transmission option but with a dual tone exterior color option and 17-inch alloy wheels. The company also offers the Hyundai Creta in a 1.4 liter diesel engine option as well, however, with a limited set of features.