Hyundai launches modified Verna, a rival to new generation Honda City

China, October 22: The Chengdu Motor Show in China became the venue for the global debut of 2017 Hyundai Verna. The new generation Honda City rival has now made its sales debut in China before entering India sometime in 2017. Available in six price ranges from RMB 72,800 to RMB 105,800 (INR 7.19 lakh to INR 10.45 lakh).

The design of the new Verna matches to Hyundai’s latest design language which can be seen on the new Elantra. A neat, edgy, chrome finished hexagonal grille sets the tone for a sporty low-slung fascia. Bonnet with accentuated crease lines, new headlamps with projector and LED DRL elements, and a sharp chin add to the appeal.

1.4L GS-MT – RMB 72,800 (INR 7.19 lakhs)

1.4L GLS-AT – RMB 87,800 (INR 8.67 lakhs)

1.4L TOP-AT – RMB 96,800 (INR 9.56 lakhs)

1.4L GLS-MT – RMB 77,800 (INR 7.69 lakhs)

1.4L SPORT-AT – RMB 90,800 (INR 8.97 lakhs)

1.6L TOP-AT – RMB 105,800 (INR 10.45 lakhs)

The profile has a swooping roofline like the current gen model. The new Verna gets angular wraparound taillights and bumper-mounted license plate enclosure. The local media reports indicate that the new car is 4,380 mm long, 1,728 mm wide, 1,460 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm (30 mm longer than current car).

The interior too is completely revamped. The new Hyundai Verna is offered with 1.4 and 1.6 liter petrol engines in the Chinese market with the option of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The 1.4 liter engine is good for 100 hp while the 1.6 liter generates 123 hp. The India-spec car will be offered with 1.4- and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines as seen on current Verna.

Once launched in India. the 2017 Hyundai Verna will be aiming to mount a better onslaught on the Maruti Ciaz and Honda City.

The article first appeared rushlane.com.