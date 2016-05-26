Hyundai launches Special Edition of Grand i10, priced at Rs 5.68 lakh

New Delhi, May 26: Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor has introduced Special Edition of Grand i10, commemorating 20 years of its Foundation in the country, priced at Rs 5,68,606 (ex showroom Delhi)

Announcing the launch of Special Edition Grand i10, Rakesh Srivastava, Sr. VP Sales and Marketing, HMIL, said, “Grand i10 has been a trendsetter & India’s most loved hatchback winning many awards including the most coveted Indian Car of the Year 2014. Introduction of Grand i10 special edition will further enhance the value proposition of the product and aims to achieve the highest customer satisfaction.”

The Grand i10 special edition will feature Rear Spoiler, Stylish Body Graphics and B-Pillar blackout on the exterior for enhanced sporty looks. The interiors will include 6.2″ Touch Screen Audio Video system and Red & Black interiors for refreshed & premium feel.

The special edition will also come with ’20th Anniversary Special Edition’ emblem to celebrate the success & togetherness. It will be available in Sports Trim with both petrol and diesel variants in pure white color option.