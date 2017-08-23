Hyundai Motor India launches 5th Generation Super performer brand The Next Gen ‘VERNA

New Delhi, Aug 23: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and leading passenger car exporter, today launched the much-awaited 5th Generation Super Performer Brand – The Next Gen ‘VERNA’.

The new VERNA will be available in the price range of Rs 7,99,900 to Rs 12,61,900 (Ex Showroom Price in New Delhi). Launching the next gen Verna, Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “With over 8.8 million customers in 66 countries The Next Gen Verna is one of the most loved brand globally.

The Next Gen Verna is ‘Intelligent by Design’, it is developed on four strong pillars: Futuristic Design, Dynamic Performance , Super Safety and New Technology & Advanced Features. The Superior performance of Next Gen Verna stems from vehicle’s SUPER BODY STRUCTURE built with 50% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS).’ Mr Koo said, ‘The Next Gen Verna is ‘Intelligent by Design’ and an All-rounder car with Human Technology Connect comprising Futuristic Design, Smart Connect, Ingenious Detailing, Superior Dynamics and Super Body Structure for new age aspirational customers.

The Verna brand has been a landmark product in Hyundai growth story winning many prestigious accolades worldwide. The Next Gen Verna is engineered to deliver excellence in all core areas of Styling, Performance, Technology, Safety and Ride & Handling creating a new benchmark in the sedan segment.” New Verna is equipped with 1.6 Dual VTVT petrol and the 1.6 VGT diesel engines.

Petrol has a power output of 123 Ps and 15.4 KGM of torque while the figures for the diesel stand at 128 Ps and 26.5 KGM. The company claims the fuel efficiency has also gone up – petrol automatic to 15.92kmpl, petrol manual to 17.70kmpl, diesel automatic to 21.02kmpl and diesel manual to 24.75kmpl. The company further claims that the NVH levels are best in the segment.

The Futuristic exterior styling of Next Gen Verna is Sporty, Aggressive and Modern. The exterior styling elements of Next Gen Verna are inspired by Dynamic Expression. The front is defined by Hyundai’s Signature Chrome Cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround that projects bold, yet premium stance of the car. While the swept back Projector Headlamps with LED DRL enhances the sporty appeal it also ensures Superior illumination.

The projector fog lamps with chrome surround ensures strong and focused illumination. The side profile is designed with a sense of sporty & coupe like silhouette while the slopping window chrome beltline boosts style quotient. The modern dual tone rear bumper with black tone insert further enhances the dynamic and sporty appeal.

The eye catching split type LED Tail lamps with LED guides give hi-tech and premium appeal to the rear. The Aerodynamic profile of the car along with Shark fin antenna and slopping roof line enhances the sporty appeal of the car. The aerodynamic design elements have increased the overall stability of the car and lowered the coefficient of drag to 0.308.