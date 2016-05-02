Hyundai Motor India sells 54,420 units

Chennai, May 2: India’s second largest car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it sold 54,420 units last month.

In a statement, Hyundai Motor said it sold 54,420 units (domestic 42,351 units, exports 12,069 units) last month as against 51,505 units (domestic 38,601 units, exports 12,904 units) sold during April 2015.

According to Rakesh Srivastava, senior vice president-sales and marketing, the company continued its growth momentum logging 9.7 percent volume growth last month at a time when the industry is facing challenges on rural sales, and sales on diesel vehicles.

