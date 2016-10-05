Hyundai Motor recalls 7,657 Eon cars in India over clutch cable inspection

NewDelhi,Oct5:India’s second-largest car maker, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), will recall around 7,657 units of its entry level small car Eon, in order to inspect the clutch cable. The recall will cover Eon units produced in the month of January 2015.

The company has initiated a service campaign to recall and inspect the clutch cable fouling with battery cable of Eon cars produced in January 2015, at no cost to customer, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement. The company will voluntarily recall 7,657 of Eon cars.

The company asked owners of all affected Eon cars to take them to authorised Hyundai dealers.

“As a responsible manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India continues to ensure the quality of products offering to its customers and encourage owners of all affected Eon cars to take them to authorised Hyundai Dealers. Hyundai Motor India will deliver best service and attention to its customers with its strong service and support network across the country,” the auto maker said in the statement.

Earlier, in 2014 , Hyundai had recalled 2,437 units of its sports utility vehicle, the Santa Fe, to replace a faulty stop lamp switch.

Hyundai had registered domestic sales of 42,605 units and exports of 16,606, with cumulative sales of 59,211 units, for the month of September 2016.