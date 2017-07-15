Hyundai has released the first teaser video next-gen Verna

New Delhi,july15:Hyundai has released the first teaser video of its upcoming next-generation Verna. The sedan could be launched as early as next month with advance bookings expected to begin soon.

Though the new Verna will be based on the same Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 philosophy, significant changes in the design can be expected. The wheelbase of the new model is reportedly 10 mm larger, while the length and the width have also been increased marginally. This might make the cabin roomier, eliminating the most highlighted drawback of the car.

Visually, the car looks almost identical to the 2017 Hyundai Solaris that is sold in Russia. The car features projector headlamps along with LED daytime running lights and angular fog lamps. The new LED tail lamp looks inspired from the existing Elite i20.

The 2017 Verna is expected to continue with the same 1.4-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol, 1.4-litre CRDi diesel and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine options. And the transmission is also likely to remain unchanged with a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. However, there could be some changes in the performance tuning of these powertrains for the new model.

The next-gen Verna will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid.