Hyundai Xcent special edition launched starting at Rs 6.22 lakh

New Delhi, May 18 : Hyundai Motor India has launched a special edition of the Xcent to celebrate twenty years of its operations in India.

The limited edition Xcent has been priced starting at Rs 6.22 lakh for the petrol variant while the diesel trim costs Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The vehicle’s cabin sports a new 6.2-inch touchscreen audio video system and new sporty red and black seats.

While the petrol engine of the Hyundai Xcent develops 82bhp at 6000rpm and 114Nm at 4000rpm, the diesel powertrain produces 71bhp at 4000rpm and 180Nm at 1750-2500rpm.