I am a ‘disciplined swayamsevak’: Manohar Parrikar on RSS-Goa rumblings

Panaji, Sep 17: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday downplayed the issue of rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Subhash Velingkar floating a political outfit in poll-bound Goa.

“So many parties are there. The AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) is there. Anyone can float the party, this is democracy,” the ex-chief minister of Goa said.

He refused to comment on the happenings in the RSS in Goa but added that he is a ‘disciplined Swayamsevak’.

“I am a swayamsevak, I follow the RSS. You will have to go to shakha to follow the RSS,” Parrikar told reporters in Panaji in the background of the ongoing controversy within the RSS in Goa.

“Discipline is the most important aspect for me. I have followed the discipline and I will continue to follow it. If you want any comment on RSS you will have to contact the RSS,” he said.

Parrikar was talking to reporters at the sidelines of a health camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.