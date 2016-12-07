I am a very bad boy, I don’t go by rules: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Dec 7 : Shah Rukh Khan, who released the trailer of his upcoming film “Raees” on Wednesday, thinks himself as a bad boy as being normal is lifeless for him.

“I am not arrogant or shoddy but I am a very bad boy. I don’t go by rules and do and say weird things.

“I am very proud to say that normal is lifeless. You have to be a little mean and when you are that, you’re a little bad too. I am extremely bad but my dimples save me,” the actor said at the trailer launch of the film, here.

“Raees” will see SRK in the role of a bootlegger while Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing a cop.

Speaking about his co-star, Shah Rukh, said: “When all the good artists work together, it makes everyone emotional. I always say about myself that a star comes in poster and takes all the credit but actors like Nawazuddin make us look best on the screen.”

“The nicest part of the film is the enactment, the writing and direction of Rahul (Dholakia),” he added.

The action thriller also stars Pakistan’s Mahira Khan and is scheduled to release on January 25.

