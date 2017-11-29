“I am asking for my fundamental rights, I need freedom to meet the persons in my priorities, says Hadiya

Coimbatore,November 29: Hadiya, who grabbed the attention of the Nation, in a conversion controversy that she needs freedom, being her fundamental right.

Hadiya is a 25 years old Homeopathy student at the Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College where she was readmitted to a homeopathy college last evening.

According to reports, Hadiya stated that “I need freedom. I need the freedom to meet the person I love. I wanted to meet my husband, I asked for freedom from court. Till now I did not get freedom”.

“I am asking for my fundamental rights,” she said.

Following the incident, Hadiya’s parents had refused to accept her marriage to Shafin Jahan, claiming that he was a terrorist who wanted to take their daughter to Syria.

Source says that Hadiya was admitted in college as Akhila Asokan, her name before sher converted and starts classes today.

Principal, G Kannan Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College stated on Tuesday that “I will allow her to meet anyone including her husband with my permission”