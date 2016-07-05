I am Going to Sing,  not for a Movie but for a Real event : Sunny Leone

July 5, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, July 5 :  Actress Sunny Leone has denied reports that she is singing for a movie and says that she was practicing for a “big event”, where she will be heard “singing for real”.
On Monday, Sunny shared a photograph of herself standing in front of the mic in a music studio and this image made many assume that she will be lending her voice for a movie.

Sunny, who was last seen on the silver screen in “One Night Stand”, cleared the air by tweeting on late Monday night: “Just so you know, was not singing for a movie. Was rehearsing and practicing for a big event I am attending where I must sing for real. very nervous!”

The “Jism 2” star also shared that in order to get the words and pronunciation correct, she had to hear what she has been singing.

“In order to get all the words correct and pronunciation correct I had to hear what I’m singing. Been practicing on my own all month,” Sunny wrote.

On the work front, the actress has also been roped in for a song for superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Raees”, which is directed by Rahul Dholakia.

The song, which is picturised on Sunny and Shah Rukh, is reportedly a new take on the 1980 chartbuster “Laila O laila” from the film “Qurbaani”. The original track featured Feroz Khan and Zeenat Amaan.

Tags: ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
This porn star turned actress got her seat in Madame Tussauds museum
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
After cancelling Sunny Leone programme, now B’lore ‘moral police’ wants to ban New Year parties
Sunny Leone’s Condom ad: CAIT takes action against encouraging youth to use Manforce condoms during Navratri
Top