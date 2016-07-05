I am Going to Sing,  not for a Movie but for a Real event : Sunny Leone

Mumbai, July 5 : Actress Sunny Leone has denied reports that she is singing for a movie and says that she was practicing for a “big event”, where she will be heard “singing for real”.

On Monday, Sunny shared a photograph of herself standing in front of the mic in a music studio and this image made many assume that she will be lending her voice for a movie.

Just so you know,was not singing 4a movie.Was rehearsing&practicing for a big event I am attending where I must sing for real.very nervous! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 4, 2016

Sunny, who was last seen on the silver screen in “One Night Stand”, cleared the air by tweeting on late Monday night: “Just so you know, was not singing for a movie. Was rehearsing and practicing for a big event I am attending where I must sing for real. very nervous!”

See all July 24th in Bengaluru !!!!! pic.twitter.com/7C2Yij9ni1 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 5, 2016

The “Jism 2” star also shared that in order to get the words and pronunciation correct, she had to hear what she has been singing.

“In order to get all the words correct and pronunciation correct I had to hear what I’m singing. Been practicing on my own all month,” Sunny wrote.

On the work front, the actress has also been roped in for a song for superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Raees”, which is directed by Rahul Dholakia.

The song, which is picturised on Sunny and Shah Rukh, is reportedly a new take on the 1980 chartbuster “Laila O laila” from the film “Qurbaani”. The original track featured Feroz Khan and Zeenat Amaan.