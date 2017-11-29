I am Laskar-e-Taiba’s biggest supporter, likes Hafiz Saed too, says Pervez Musharraf  

Abu Dhabi/Dubai, November 29: The former president of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf extended his support to Hafiz Saed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pervez Musharraf said that he backs the role of Lashkar-e-Taiba in suppressing the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pervez Musharraf who is on self-exile in Dubai further mentioned that Hadiz Saed who is the mastermind in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack is involved in Kashmir and he supports it also. Pervez Musharraf declared a grand alliance of 23 political parties.

According to various sources, Pervez Musharraf said that Lashkar-e-Taiba are the strongest forces. India declared this group as terrorists after partnering with the US. Lashkar-e-Taiba are involved in Kashmir but in Kashmir it is between us and India.

The terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba was prohibited in Pakistan and the decision of prohibiting the ban of Lashkar-e-Taiba group in Pakistan was taken by the Pervez Musharraf government.

When asked to comment on this issue, Pervez Musharraf said that he banned the terror group under different circumstances without elaborating further.

There are accusations that Hafiz Saed is the main mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack that killed around 166 people. Hafiz Saed was kept on the terrorism black list by the United Nations under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008. Also, the United States also assigned Hafiz Saed as a global terrorist and announced a reward of $10 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Hadiz Saed has filed a petition in order to remove his name from the UN list of designated terrorists. The organisation that is solely responsible for banned Lashkar-e-Taiba is The Jammat-ud-Dawa that was responsible for carrying out the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Pervez Musharraf is facing court cases after he returned from five years of self-exile in Dubai to contest the general elections in 2013, which he lost. Pervez Musharraf came in a coup in Pakistan in 1999 and said that he was ready to face all charges as the courts are not under Nawaz Sharif’s control anymore.