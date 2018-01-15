‘I am not racist’; Trump says after backlash on derogatory ‘shithole’ remark

Washington, USA, Jan 15: United States President Donald Trump said he was “not a racist” and categorically denied having made a derogatory remark against African, Haitian and El Salvadorian immigrants.

“I’m not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you,” Trump was quoted as telling reporters by New York Times, at Trump International Golf Club.

He was reported to have made a derogatory remark against the immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries during a meeting at the Oval Office in White House.

“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments? They weren’t made,” Trump said, referring to two Republican senators who said Trump never made, or that they did not hear any racist comment from him.

On the question of reaching a deal on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) that protects immigrants who were brought to the country as children, Trump blamed the Democrats for delaying the deal.

“Honestly, I don’t think the Democrats want to make a deal, I think they talk about DACA but they don’t want to help the DACA people,” he said.

Trump also voiced a similar opinion on Twitter, “DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military.”

The tweet came after the Trump administration resumed accepting DACA renewal requests as a result of a federal court order.