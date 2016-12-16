I can play for another 4-5 years: Australian fast bowler Siddle

Melbourne [Australia], Dec. 16 (ANI): Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle, who is battling with an injury, has insisted he can play for another four or five years.

Siddle, who last featured in the November 3 Test against South Africa, has revealed he tore two ankle tendons and ripped "a bit of bone" off his fibula last summer, leading to a changed action which aggravated stress fractures in his back.

The right-arm pacer sustained lower back soreness at the conclusion of the first Test match in Perth, where he made his international return following an eight-month lay-off due to a stress fracture of the back.

However, the Victorian wants the national selectors to send him on the Indian Tour beginning February 21.

"I only just turned 32 so (I can play) for another four or five years," he was quoted as saying by news.com.au. "Get the body right, 100 percent, and I can have a crack at it for a long time yet."

"I've played 62 Tests now and I've been written off from about my second one," he added.

The 32-year-old pacer has warned he is not a spent force, saying his quiet 2016 was "good for the body and soul" and the constant selection pressure he faced was a symptom of being the first-change quick.

With tour matches to lead into the February 23 Test against India and a home Ashes series next summer, Siddle warned he was not a spent force.

"It makes those training sessions a bit more of a challenge and makes you prepare a little bit better going into those games to perform," he said.

"I'm probably at my best when those discussions come up and I know I have to work harder at training," he added.

Siddle, however, said that his sore back would heal with time and then he might be considered for the four-match Test series against India, the current World No. 1.

"(This injury) makes it a little bit harder to push and be right for India, which is a little bit frustrating. But I'll get it right. Fully healed, get some good strength back and some good bowling under my belt and I know I'll have a good chunk of years to have a good crack at it," he said.

"The end goal is always to be pulling on the Baggy Green and playing test matches. That's all I think about now and that's what I want to do. That's why I'll go out and train hard and get up early and do what I have to do to get it right," he added.

The 32-year-old could stage a comeback for Melbourne Renegades against Sydney Sixers on January 9 following a positive scan early January. (ANI)