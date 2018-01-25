I dare Karnataka CM to stop BJP from forming next government here : Amith Shah

While attending BJP’s Parivartan rally in Mysuru, BJP chief had a verbal attack on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiyah. He said that Karnataka CM cannot stop BJP from forming the next government here.

BJP also alleged that Congress orchestrated Karnataka Bandh today in the name Mahadayi water dispute to defend Amit shah’s yatra. Karnataka Congress reportedly said that they have no role in today’s bandh. The statewide bandh is about Mahadayi water dispute for sharing of river water with Goa across Karnataka.

Though the Congress maintained the claim that they have no role in the bandh, BJP chief also alleged its a politically motivated one. Reportedly around 8000 people attended the rally organized by BJP in Mysuru.

Amit Shah hasn’t spoken about the water dispute yet and concentrated on attacking current congress government.