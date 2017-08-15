I-Day horror: Girl raped while returning from school in Chandigarh

August 15, 2017

Chandigarh, August 15: A class eight girl has been raped while she was returning home from school after Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh. Police have said that a case has been registered and investigation have begun.

The rape comes after the Varnika Kundu stalking case rocked the nation in which Varnika, an IAS officer’s daughter was stalked by Haryana BJP’s chief’s son Vikas Barala.

Today, while delivering his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, PM Modi outlined a ‘New India in which he said that women would be free and able to realise all their dreams.

