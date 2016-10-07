‘I faced a struggle after my first film released’: Taapsee Pannu

New Delhi, Oct 7 : Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently riding high on the success of her third Bollywood venture “Pink”, says she faced a struggle after her first film released.

Taapsee, who made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film “Jhummandi Naadam”, made a swift transition to Bollywood in 2013 with the film “Chashme Baddoor”.

Asked if she faced a struggle to find good work in Bollywood, Taapsee told IANS: “In Bollywood, no, I didn’t really try to find good work at all. I have been lucky that way that the offers or opportunities fell on my lap to begin with. My struggles actually started after my first film, to keep up with the kind of response I got after the first film.”

The 29-year-old actress said “just to choose the right film” was a struggle for her.

The “Baby” actress considers herself lucky for not going through the hardships other “good actors go through”.

“Probably I have been really lucky that I didn’t really have to go through that a lot of good actors go through in the early stage of their career,” she said.

On the acting front, Taapsee will soon be seen in the upcoming film “Naam Shabana” and “Ghazi”.