I felt that it is an undeniable situation and should come to an end: Vishal Sikka

New Delhi, August 18: Vishal Sikka, who resigned as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Infosys Ltd., on Friday cited that the continuous stream of distractions and disruptions are among the main reasons him behind his decision to quit.

“It was difficult to deal with the continuous allegations and noise regarding Rajiv Bansal separation, and many other issues. I realised that it was taking a heavy toll on not only the organization but also me. So, I felt that it is an undeniable situation and should come to an end,” said Sikka during the Infosys press conference. “We came to a conclusion that I will stay on as executive vice chairman, help in transition and UB Pravin Rao will be the interim CEO,” added Sikka.

While expressing that it was a sad day for him, the former Infosys MD said, “I started more than three years ago on this journey, I am proud of the results we achieved. Automation and invocation have always been my main endeavour.”

However, Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee thanked Sikka for giving the company a new direction during his tenure.

“I thank Vishal for bringing the new level of energy to this company. We will not only take the transition smooth, but we will also make sure that we get the right kind of leadership to move forward,” added Seshasayee while expressing his delight on sharing an extraordinary relationship with Vishal. Earlier at its board meeting, the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited accepted Sikka’s resignation as the Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately. (ANI)